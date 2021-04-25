Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 405,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,223,000. Norges Bank owned 0.83% of Cal-Maine Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $39.05 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

CALM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.