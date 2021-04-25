Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 542,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,283,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.14% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

