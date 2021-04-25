Norges Bank Makes New Investment in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 685,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,509,000. Norges Bank owned 0.18% of OneConnect Financial Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prince Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $3,582,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $87,600,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 510,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of -63.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

