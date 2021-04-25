Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 736,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Pilgrim’s Pride at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $6,935,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,659,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 246,283 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 78.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

