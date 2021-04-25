Norges Bank Makes New Investment in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 514,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.96% of The ODP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The ODP by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after buying an additional 359,263 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The ODP by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The ODP alerts:

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ODP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The ODP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.