Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 564,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.24% of Virgin Galactic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPCE opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,491,827 shares of company stock worth $200,771,151. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

