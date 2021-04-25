Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,052,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,538,000. Norges Bank owned 0.86% of Yext as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Yext by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Yext by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Yext news, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $5,064,096.00. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,339 shares of company stock worth $14,285,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

