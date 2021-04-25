Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,053,068 The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,053,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,700,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.71% of The Michaels Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after buying an additional 272,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,011,000 after purchasing an additional 213,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,419,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 86,456 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $251,156.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,074.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIK opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

The Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

