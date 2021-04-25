Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 134,704 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,396,000. Norges Bank owned 0.81% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 97,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

LGND opened at $146.22 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.49.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

