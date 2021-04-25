Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 457,408 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 457,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.51% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Barclays lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

