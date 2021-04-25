Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 473,963 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 473,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,015,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.82% of Apogee Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $939.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

