Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 571,315 Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 571,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,780,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.27% of Core-Mark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $42.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

CORE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.