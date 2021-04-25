Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 825,424 Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 825,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,841,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.05% of Harsco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Harsco stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $22.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

