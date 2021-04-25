Norges Bank Takes $14.89 Million Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 366,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,894,000. Norges Bank owned 1.20% of NETGEAR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 54,469 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial upped their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $33,497.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $856,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,539 shares of company stock worth $6,686,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

