Norges Bank Takes $15.77 Million Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 381,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,767,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.20% of Eagle Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

