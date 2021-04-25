Norges Bank Takes $16.65 Million Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 603,081 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,651,000. Norges Bank owned 1.23% of Primoris Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,780,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,379,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after purchasing an additional 264,871 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,730,000 after purchasing an additional 899,042 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,376,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

PRIM opened at $33.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRIM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.