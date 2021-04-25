Norges Bank Takes $16.77 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 527,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,768,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.66% of Intra-Cellular Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $203,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,092,437.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,555,405.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

