Norges Bank Takes $16.79 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,792,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.14% of Atmos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.92.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

