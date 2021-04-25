Norges Bank Takes Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 229,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,906,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.73% of Inter Parfums at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,010,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,113,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 564.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

IPAR opened at $76.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $175,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas

