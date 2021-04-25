Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,717,000 after buying an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.53 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $110.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.