nOS (NOS) Price Hits $0.0515

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00060847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00268660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $541.95 or 0.01052890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00024346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.59 or 0.00648090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,557.00 or 1.00164556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

