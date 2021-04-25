Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.25. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $99.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

