Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,093,000 after buying an additional 132,070 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NYSE:NVS opened at $88.27 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57. The firm has a market cap of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

