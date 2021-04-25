Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock Holdings Raised by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.11% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after purchasing an additional 367,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $46,393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after purchasing an additional 85,245 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,371,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $343,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,219.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund bought 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

