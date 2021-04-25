Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $45.80 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $45.80 million and $1.34 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00064667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00018772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00058888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00093404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.28 or 0.00676943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.28 or 0.08018590 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

