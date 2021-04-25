NuCypher (NU) Market Capitalization Hits $157.46 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $157.46 million and approximately $11.75 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00064493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00061038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00093944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00687239 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.81 or 0.07728997 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,151,172,677 coins and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.