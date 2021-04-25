Nuggets Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,685.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $1,685.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00270966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $522.58 or 0.01036071 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,645.57 or 1.00409759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.39 or 0.00639177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

