NULS Price Down 38.6% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $90.12 million and approximately $78.52 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00060830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00268821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $512.49 or 0.01028524 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00023499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,754.60 or 0.99853652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.16 or 0.00634503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

