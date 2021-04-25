NULS Trading Down 41.9% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $95.03 million and $94.93 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NULS has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00060467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.00265458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.48 or 0.01037569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00024286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.95 or 0.00656959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,720.07 or 0.99657584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.