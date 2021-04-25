Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,333 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,152 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,815,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:TRC opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $402.43 million, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

