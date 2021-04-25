Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,271 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Homology Medicines worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 483.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 58,611 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

FIXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Research analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

