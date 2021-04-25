Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,063 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $632.19 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

