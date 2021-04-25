Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 972 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Omega Flex worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Omega Flex by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Omega Flex by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

In related news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $3,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,577,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,000,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at $117,508,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

OFLX opened at $167.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 0.51. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.