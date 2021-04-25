Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of MoneyGram International worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,815,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 367,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 149,346 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $7.19 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $557.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

