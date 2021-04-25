Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 191,168 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

VKTX opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

