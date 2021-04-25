Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,110 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

