Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,294 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,537,515 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 87,029 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 314,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of SXC opened at $6.65 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $551.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.