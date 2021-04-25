Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $29.40 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $35.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $232.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

