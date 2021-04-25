Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 437,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Energy Fuels worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 1,015,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 691,008 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 863,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 455,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 22,314 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,160. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of UUUU opened at $5.54 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $778.74 million, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 1,640.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

