Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,145 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after buying an additional 166,417 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAM opened at $9.38 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.41 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

