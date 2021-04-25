Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $8.07 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

