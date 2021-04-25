Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Daseke worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Daseke by 371.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

DSKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daseke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.42 million, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.00. Daseke, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

