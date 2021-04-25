Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69,977 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Astronics worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATRO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Astronics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Astronics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.