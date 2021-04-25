Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Nabors Industries worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NBR opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

