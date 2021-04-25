Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCRN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

CCRN stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $511.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

