Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of 89bio worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 89bio during the third quarter worth about $2,386,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth about $1,450,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $169,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. Research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

