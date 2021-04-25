Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Clarus worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,591,598.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $584.63 million, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLAR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

