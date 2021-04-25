Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 143.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $399,000. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,112,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

ITOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.