Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SecureWorks worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 287,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 315,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCWX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 1.17. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.63 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. Equities analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

