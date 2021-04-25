Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of IES worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 295.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IES by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in IES by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 104,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of IES by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $189,472.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,107,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $150,162.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $802,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

IESC opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.31.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.